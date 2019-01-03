PMDC lifts embargo on Baqai Dental college

KARACHI: After the detailed and comprehensive re-inspection of Baqai University dental section on 19 December 2018, the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Executive committee has allowed it to start admission for the session of 2019.



In this regard a letter have been received by the authorities of dental collage from PMDC which mentions that in PMDC‘s 190th council session it approved the recommendations of the executive committee.

The council session meeting held on 24th December 2018 at PMDC stated that “The Executive Committee after perusing the inspection report, comments received from college and having deliberate discussion unanimously decided to the college for continuation of recognition of 75 BDS admission annually.

The EC directed inspection section to inform the admitting university of Sindh province (Jinnah Sindh Medical University) accordingly.

On July 13th 2018, PMDC had put an embargo on admission due to discrepancies in infrastructures and faculty registrations of the collage.

Now PMDC allowed them to enroll 75 students per years for BDS. Meanwhile the embargo is still on MBBS seats are going on from the PMDC.