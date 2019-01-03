Video: Bill Gates using math to cut wedding cake into equal slices

WASHINGTON: US Billionaire, Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates used math to quickly figure out how to cut his wedding anniversary cake in 1994 so every guest gets an equal slice.



Marking their wedding anniversary, Melinda Gates, wife of Bill Gates, shared a video on her Facebook from their wedding day in 1994.

Sharing the delightful vide, Melinda writes, “New Year’s Day 1994. We told you it was time to cut the cake. You thought that meant you needed to cut a slice for everyone and did some astonishingly quick math to calculate exactly how big each slice should be. This is the moment I realized what was happening—and also the moment you realized that cake had a cardboard middle and I had forgotten to mention it. I laughed so hard I couldn’t speak.

She went on to say, “I thought my heart was full that night, but the last 25 years have taught me just how full a heart can get. Happy anniversary, Bill Gates!”

She also took to Twitter to wish wedding anniversary to hubby Bill Gates, "Happy anniversary, @BillGates! Twenty-five years and three kids later, we’re still laughing this hard."



