Popular video games of 2018

Video games has become so popular in UK that now they account for half of all the UK entertainment revenues.

According to a report published by Telegraph, the value of the UK gaming market has risen to £3.864bn, making up 51.3% of the entertainment market's all-time high revenues of £7.537bn.

Here is the list of five popular video games of 2018:





“Forza Horizon 4”

“Red Dead Redemption 2”

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate”

“God of War”

“Sea of Thieves”



