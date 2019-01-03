tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Video games has become so popular in UK that now they account for half of all the UK entertainment revenues.
According to a report published by Telegraph, the value of the UK gaming market has risen to £3.864bn, making up 51.3% of the entertainment market's all-time high revenues of £7.537bn.
Here is the list of five popular video games of 2018:
“Forza Horizon 4”
“Red Dead Redemption 2”
“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate”
“God of War”
“Sea of Thieves”
