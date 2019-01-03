close
Thu Jan 03, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 3, 2019

Popular video games of 2018

Thu, Jan 03, 2019

Video games has become so popular in UK that  now they  account for  half of all the UK entertainment revenues.

According to a report published by Telegraph, the value of the UK gaming market has risen to £3.864bn, making up 51.3% of the entertainment market's all-time high revenues of £7.537bn.

Here is the list of five popular video games of 2018:  


“Forza Horizon 4”

“Red Dead Redemption 2”

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate”

“God of War”

“Sea of Thieves”


