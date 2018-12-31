Asad Umar reviews progress of work on different economic zones

Finance Minister Asad Umar chaired a meeting here on Monday to review the progress of work on different economic zones in the country.



The meeting during the progress review extended special consideration to economic zones in the province of Balochistan including Hub.

The meeting decided that Ministry of Planning Development & Reform will ensure necessary infrastructure arrangements for the zones which aim to promote economic activities throughout the country.

As for requirement of electricity, the Power Division will look after all necessary matters.

Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar was also present on the occasion. Senior officials from Ministries concerned attended the meeting