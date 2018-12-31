Sana Mir only Pakistani to be picked in ICC women's ODI team of 2018

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Monday the women’s One-day International and Twenty20 International teams of the year 2018 with New Zealand’s Suzie Bates named as captain of the 50-over side and Harmanpreet Kaur of India appointed captain of the 20-over side.

Allrounders Sana Mir of Pakistan and Rumana Ahmed of Bangladesh were also named in the squads.

Bates (NZ), Alyssa Healy (Australia), Smriti Mandhana (India) and Poonam Yadav (India) feature in both the ODI and T20I squads

The two sides have been selected by the same voting academy, which comprised members of the media and broadcasters who also voted for the annual women’s individual awards also announced on Monday, and took into consideration player performances in the 2018 calendar year.

ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Year (in batting order):

1. Smriti Mandhana (India)

2. Tammy Beaumont (England)

3. Suzie Bates (New Zealand) (captain)

4. Dane van Niekerk (South Africa)

5. Sophie Devine (New Zealand)

6. Alyssa Healy (Australia) (wicketkeeper)

7. Marizanne Kapp (South Africa)

8. Deandra Dottin (Windies)

9. Sana Mir (Pakistan)

10. Sophie Ecclestone (England)

11. Poonam Yadav (India)

ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Year (in batting order):

1. Smriti Mandhana (India)

2. Alyssa Healy (Australia) (wicketkeeper)

3. Suzie Bates (New Zealand)

4. Harmanpreet Kaur (India) (captain)

5. Natalie Sciver (England)

6. Ellyse Perry (Australia)

7. Ashleigh Gardner (Australia)

8. Leigh Kasperek (New Zealand)

9. Megan Schutt (Australia)

10. Rumana Ahmed (Bangladesh)

11. Poonam Yadav (India)

The voting academy was: Melinda Farrell, Melanie Jones, Lisa Sthalekar (all Australia), Charlotte Edwards, Kalika Mehta (both England), Anjum Chopra, Snehal Pradhan (both India), Lesley Murdoch (New Zealand), Urooj Mumtaz (Pakistan), Natalie Germanos (South Africa), Alan Wilkins (Wales) Ian Bishop (West Indies).