'Aquaman' holds top slot in box office

LOS ANGELES: "Aquaman" swm to $51.6 million in its second weekendof domestic release. That's a drop of just 29% from its $72.7 million opening weekend.

The Warner Bros film, with hunky and heavily tattooed Jason Momoa in the lead role, has grossed nearly $750 million globally.

The second possession goes to Disney´s "Mary Poppins Returns." It actually gained altitude in its second weekend, taking in $28 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period, up 18 percent.

The follow-up to the 1964 movie stars Emily Blunt as the stern but kind-hearted nanny, backed by the amiable Lin-Manuel Miranda of "Hamilton" fame.

In third was Paramount´s "Bumblebee," a prequel to the "Transformers" movies, starring Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena, at $20.5 million. The Washington Post credits the film with rising above earlier editions in the franchise to show "humor, emotion and a surprising amount of heart."

Fourth place went to Sony´s "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," at $18.3 million. The film has drawn rave reviews -- with a 97 score on the Rotten Tomatoes website -- and has netted a Golden Globe nomination as best animated picture.

In fifth was "The Mule" from Warner Bros., at $11.8 million, a 27 percent jump from last weekend. Clint Eastwood directs and takes the lead role -- his last acting part, he has said -- as a destitute 90-year-old who turns to transporting cocaine for a drug cartel.

Others were:

"Vice" ($7.8 million)

"Holmes & Watson" ($7.3 million)

"Second Act" ($7.2 million)

"Ralph Breaks the Internet" ($6.5 million)

"Dr. Seuss´s The Grinch" ($4.2 million)

"Mary Queen of Scots" ($2.7 million)