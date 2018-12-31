'Aquaman' holds top slot in box office

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: "Aquaman" swm to $51.6 million in its second weekendof domestic release. That's a drop of just 29% from its $72.7 million opening weekend.
The Warner Bros film, with hunky and heavily tattooed Jason Momoa in the lead role, has grossed nearly $750 million globally.
The second possession goes to Disney´s "Mary Poppins Returns." It actually gained altitude in its second weekend, taking in $28 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period, up 18 percent.
The follow-up to the 1964 movie stars Emily Blunt as the stern but kind-hearted nanny, backed by the amiable Lin-Manuel Miranda of "Hamilton" fame.
In third was Paramount´s "Bumblebee," a prequel to the "Transformers" movies, starring Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena, at $20.5 million. The Washington Post credits the film with rising above earlier editions in the franchise to show "humor, emotion and a surprising amount of heart."
Fourth place went to Sony´s "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," at $18.3 million. The film has drawn rave reviews -- with a 97 score on the Rotten Tomatoes website -- and has netted a Golden Globe nomination as best animated picture.
In fifth was "The Mule" from Warner Bros., at $11.8 million, a 27 percent jump from last weekend. Clint Eastwood directs and takes the lead role -- his last acting part, he has said -- as a destitute 90-year-old who turns to transporting cocaine for a drug cartel.
Others were:
"Vice" ($7.8 million)
"Holmes & Watson" ($7.3 million)
"Second Act" ($7.2 million)
"Ralph Breaks the Internet" ($6.5 million)
"Dr. Seuss´s The Grinch" ($4.2 million)
"Mary Queen of Scots" ($2.7 million)
