President Arif Alvi stresses for healthy lifestyle to prevent diseases

President Dr Arif Alvi has stressed the importance of prevention in the healthcare system, saying the majority of diseases and health issues can be prevented through adoption of a healthy lifestyle.



President Arif Alvi was Chief Guest at the 6th Convocation Ceremony of Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC) here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, President congratulated the graduates, faculty and administration of the College and said that convocation is an important milestone in the life of graduates.

Advising the graduating doctors, he said, “Moving towards the professional life, you should realize that people have a lot of expectations from you as doctors and people come to you in a state of grief, therefore you should treat your patients with compassion and it is a fact that treatment with compassionate feeling brings out the best of results”.

He further said that medical profession is developing at a fast pace; therefore your quest for knowledge should continue in your professional life as well.

Stressing the importance of prevention in the healthcare system, he said that the majority of diseases and health issues can be prevented through adoption of a healthy lifestyle.

He advised the students to educate people on prevention of diseases and thereby help reduce the disease burden. He also asked the graduates to focus on nutrition to reduce the incidents of stunting, to encourage mothers to breast feed their children and to educate women on early recognition of breast cancer.

President also vowed to discuss and explore the possibilities of upgradation of KMDC to the status of University with Mayor Karachi.