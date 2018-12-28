close
Thu Dec 27, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
December 28, 2018

Mickey Arthur loses his cool, bashes Sarfaraz, Azhar in dressing room

Fri, Dec 28, 2018


CENTURION: Mickey Arthur, coach  of Pakistan cricket team, reportedly lost his cool in the dressing room and bashed captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and other batsmen, including Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq after their dismal performance against South Africa at Centurion on Thursday.

Having been disappointed with  the senior players' performance, as they failed to post a big lead against South Africa in the ongoing first Test, Pakistan coach flayed the  top order batsmen. 

Mickey Arthur,  known for his aggressive approach, had an  heated argument with skipper Sarfraz, top order batsmen Azhar  Ali and Asad Shafiq where he criticised them heavily and threw objects in the dressing room which made a lot of noise, reports claimed.

John Michael "Mickey" Arthur is a former South African cricketer who played South African domestic cricket from 1986 to 2001. He is the current coach of the Pakistan national cricket team.

Duanne Olivier's magnificent spell turned the first Test at Centurion in South Africa’s favour.  Sarfraz and Azhar scored a duck in the second innings, Shafiq played a loose shot and fell for just 6 runs. The hosts have to chase 149 to win the match with three days remaining. 

Pakistan's bowlers   will have to put their extra efforts to  restrict the  opponents   within the target to go 1-0 up in the series.

At different occasions, Arthur has   shown his confidence in Azhar and Asad, he had  said  that  they have the temperament, technique and ability to deliver for Pakistan. 

While, Arthur  has expressed disappointment at the team’s performance numerous times. After a disappointing defeat to New Zealand last month, Arthur had said, "This is probably one of the worst defeats I have ever suffered in my career."

