PM Imran Khan ‘perplexed, puzzled’ by those defending plunderers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he was puzzled and perplexed by those who are “still defending the plunders” despite having read findings of JIT and Panama and fake account cases.



Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, PM Khan said that the Panama JIT report and the Fake Accounts JIT report are case studies in how states fail getting impoverished and drowning in debt.

“The scale and methods used for siphoning off public money are incredulous and mind-boggling,” he maintained.

Khan’ statement came a day after JIT investigating the fake account case submitted its report in the Supreme Court.

In a press statement yesterday, PPP called the JIT a laughing stock in the eyes of the nation.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesman to the Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that this report has made this JIT a laughing stock in the eyes of the nation.

Senator Khokhar said that stories were cooked up about money laundering that ended in the receipt of breakfast, laundry charges and prices of sacrificial goats. He said that jesters of this JIT under PTI influence have been exposed before the nation.

He said that it is also unfortunate that Supreme Court did not take notice of the leakage of the JIT report before it was presented to the Supreme Court. Bias was exposed at the time when advisor to the Prime Minister on accountability Shahzad Akbar had a secret meeting with the JIT members which came into the open afterwards. Party will consult the legal team and then the party will make its strategy, Senator Khokhar said.

Meanwhile on the sentence given by Accountability Court against Nawaz Sharif Senator Khokhar said that it proves that accountability is only for the opposition. He asked that when the government members will be held accountable. There is no doubt that government and the NAB are hands in gloves. This connivance is pushing the country towards chaos and anarchy. Pakistan has been further divided instead of one Pakistan slogan by the PTI, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar concluded.