Chakwal, Jamshoro road accidents leave 10 dead

Rescuers engage in relief operation at the site of a bus accident in Chakwal on July 27, 2025 . — Screengrab via Geo News

CHAKWAL: At least 10 people died and dozens were injured on Sunday in two separate incidents involving passenger vehicles in Punjab's Chakwal and Sindh's Jamshoro districts.

In Chakwal, eight people were killed after a passenger bus travelling from Islamabad to Lahore veered into a ditch on the motorway near Dhok Sial.

The accident, which happened due to the negligence of the bus driver as per the police spokesperson, wounded 18 others which were being shifted to Kallar Kahar Trauma Centre and DHQ hospital.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a Hyderabad-bound passenger coach travelling from Karachi collided with a truck on M-9 Motorway in Jamshoro district.

The accident left two people dead and wounded eight others, including women and children, said the rescuers.

The driver of the truck and the coach's conductor are among those killed in the accident.

Passenger bus accidents on highways across Pakistan are not uncommon and occur due to various reasons, ranging from drivers' negligence to overspeeding and road and weather conditions.

Last Sunday, at least nine people died in multiple accidents in Sindh after two buses overturned in Thatta and Khairpur, injuring more than 40 passengers.

The first incident occurred at Darsgah Muhammad Ali on the National Highway, where a bus carrying picnickers from Karachi to Keenjhar Late, overturned due to speeding.

Six people were killed and more than 20 others were injured in the incident.

Separately, a passenger bus travelling from Karachi to Mansehra overturned on the National Highway in Khairpur near Tando Masti area, killing three people and wounding over 25 others.

On July 5, at least six people were killed and 18 others injured when a passenger bus collided with a trailer in Muzaffargarh’s Langar Sarai area.

The passenger bus was travelling from Lahore to Ali Pur when it collided with a trailer, resulting in the death of six people.