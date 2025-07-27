The UAE’s flag flies outside the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. — AFP/File

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has activated the visa waiver for diplomatic and official Pakistani passports at all airports following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed last month, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Sunday.

The visa waivers on the two categories of passports were mutually agreed upon by both countries via an MoU last month, which was due to take effect 30 days after its signing.

Dar said in an X post, "In my meeting at Abu Dhabi on 24th June 2025 with my brother Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of UAE, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we agreed mutual visa waivers on diplomatic and official passports between our two brotherly countries."

"[…] and we both signed a Memorandum of Understanding to make this arrangement effective and operative after 30 days of the signing of the said MoU," he added.

The foreign minister announced that he was informed by the UAE authorities that the "visa waiver for diplomatic and official Pakistani passports entering the United Arab Emirates has been activated, effective July 25, 2025, at all UAE airports".

He also confirmed that the "reciprocal arrangements have also been activated for UAE nationals at all Pakistani airports".

In a move to enhance bilateral ties, Pakistan and the UAE had signed Memoranda of Understanding on "Mutual Exemption of Entry Visa Requirements" and "Establishment of a Joint Task Force to Promote Investments".

The brotherly countries also signed an MoU for collaborative work on "Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy" during the 12th session of the Pakistan-UAE Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) held in Abu Dhabi on June 24 after a gap of 12 years.

A protocol, outlining procedural frameworks for follow-up actions, coordination through sectoral working groups and facilitation for reciprocal visits, was also signed.

Both parties expressed satisfaction with the outcomes and agreed to hold the 13th Session of the JMC in Pakistan on mutually agreed-upon dates.