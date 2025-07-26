US Centcom chief General Kurilla conferred with Nishan-e-Imtiaz

President Asif Ali Zardari confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz on United States Central Command (USCENTCOM) Commander General Michael E Kurilla in Islamabad on July 26, 2025. — ISPR

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday conferred the Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon Commander of the United States Central Command (USCENTCOM), General Michael Kurilla, in recognition of his exceptional services for regional peace and efforts to bolster Pakistan-US defence cooperation.

In a formal investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the conferment of the prestigious award was made in recognition of General Kurilla's exemplary service and pivotal role in advancing enduring military cooperation between Pakistan and the United States.

General Kurilla's visionary leadership has been instrumental in fostering mutual understanding, enhancing defence collaboration, and deepening counterterrorism cooperation between the Pakistan Armed Forces and US Centcom, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

United States Central Command (USCENTCOM) Commander General Michael E Kurilla calls on President Asif Ali Zardari in Islamabad on July 26, 2025. — ISPR

His consistent engagement reflects a profound respect for Pakistan's central role in promoting peace and stability across the region, it added.

"The conferment of this distinguished honour reflects Pakistan's deep appreciation for General Kurilla’s unwavering support and affirms the growing depth of the bilateral military partnership," it said.

During his visit, General Kurilla held detailed meetings with senior Pakistani civil and military leadership, including President Zardari and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

The discussions encompassed regional security, military-to-military engagement, and joint efforts to combat terrorism and emerging transnational threats.

This high-level recognition underscores the enduring strategic relationship between Pakistan and the United States and reaffirms their shared commitment to regional peace, security, and long-term defence cooperation.

United States Central Command (USCENTCOM) Commander General Michael E Kurilla receives a tri-services guard of honour at the President House. — ISPR

On arrival at the Presidency, General Kurilla received a tri-services guard of honour.

The US top general also attended the Regional Chiefs of Defence Staff Conference hosted by Pakistan to bring together senior military leaders from the United States, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

The conference represented a major step in strengthening regional security collaboration, strategic dialogue and military partnerships, the military's media wing said.

Held under the theme "Strengthening Bonds, Securing Peace", the summit aimed to deepen multilateral cooperation in defence, particularly in counterterrorism, joint training, and knowledge sharing.

Participants engaged in wide-ranging discussions on regional security trends, the changing geopolitical landscape in Central and South Asia, and the urgent need for coordinated responses to transnational threats, the ISPR said.

The conference concluded with a collective call for sustained collaboration in defence and security, recognising Pakistan's constructive role in promoting peace and regional solidarity.