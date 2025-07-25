Pakistan demands action on unmet climate fund promises at COP-29 retreat

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr Musadik Malik. — APP/File

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr Musadik Malik, has strongly urged global climate leaders to honour their climate finance commitments and foster greater cooperation between developed and developing nations.

Malik's remarks were made during the COP29 Heads of Delegation (HoD) Retreat, a closed-door dialogue involving Heads of Delegation from around the world, held in Shamakhi, Azerbaijan.

The retreat aimed to build trust and strategise for significant outcomes at the upcoming COP29 summit, slated for later this year in Azerbaijan.

Key unresolved issues dominated the discussion, including critical matters of climate financing, mechanisms for addressing loss and damage, and the persistent gap in implementing emissions reduction pledges.

Speaking during the high-level gathering, Malik emphasised the need for "climate justice, equity, and stronger collaboration between the Global North and South" in tackling the escalating climate crisis.

He highlighted Pakistan's acute vulnerability to climate change, noting that despite contributing minimally to global emissions, the country faces severe climate-related disasters, including floods, droughts, and extreme heat.

"The time for promises is over. Developing countries like Pakistan need inclusive and transparent access to climate finance, technology, and adaptation support," said Malik. "The world cannot afford delay — the Paris Agreement must be honoured in both letter and spirit."

He reiterated Pakistan's commitment to a climate-resilient and sustainable development pathway and its active participation in shaping a fair and effective international climate framework.

The minister also called on developed nations to meet their pledged contributions to the $100 billion annual climate finance goal, a promise made under the 2015 Paris Agreement to help poorer countries cope with climate impacts.

Pakistan, ranked among the top 10 most climate-vulnerable countries globally, has in recent years faced deadly monsoons and rising temperatures that have displaced millions and damaged infrastructure.

The country has been a vocal advocate for equitable climate action and greater support for adaptation and mitigation efforts in the Global South.

The HoD retreat marks an important milestone in the lead-up to COP29, offering an opportunity for countries to align on key priorities ahead of formal negotiations.