WATCH: Hellboy reboot releases first trailer

The immensely acclaimed Hellboy is making a comeback on the silver screens with the third installment in the series which just unveiled its first trailer.



The Neil Marshall directorial while remaining detached to the initial two parts of the series, acts as a reboot and is elevating horror and mystical elements in the story line as it gives a glimpse of the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense (BPRD) as they combat against monsters that stand as a peril to mankind.

Written by Andrew Cosby and Mike Mignola, the film is Ian McShane, Milla Jovovich, David Harbour, Sasha Lane, Thomas Haden Church, Penelope Mitchell among other notable stars.

While the movie was supposed to hit theaters on January 2019, the date has now been pushed to April 12 2019 as er Lionsgate.