IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders Players List

Indian Premiere League (IPL), one of the most sought after international cricket leagues, has revealed the auction list of players and the respective teams they will be seen vouching for.

This time around, the IPL auction had in store for cricket fanatics huge surprises, with fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat returning to the Rajasthan Royals for a staggering price of Rs. 8.4 crore.

Other big winners include Axar Patel for the Delhi Capitals for Rs 5 crore, and Carlos Brathwaite for Kolkata Knight Riders for the same amount.

Meanwhile, ace Indian cricket stalwart Yuvraj Singh was won by Mumbai Indians for Rs 1 crore after being unable to find a bidder in an early round of the auction.

The two-time IPL winning team Kolkata Knight Riders spent Rs 9.15 crore out of a total of Rs 15.2 crore, to buy eight players.

Following is the list of Kolkata Knight Riders' complete squad:

1. Carlos Brathwaite- Rs 5 cr - All-rounder



2. Anrich Nortje - Rs 20 lakh – Bowler

3. Harry Gurney - Rs 75 lakh – Bowler

4. Prithvi Raj Yarra - Rs 20 lakh – Bowler

5. Shrikant Mundhe - Rs 20 lakh - All-rounder

6. Nikhil Naik - Rs 20 lakh - Wicket-keeper

7. Joe Denly - Rs 1 crore – Batsman

8. Lockie Feguson – Rs 1.60 Crore - Bowler

Retained: Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh and Kamlesh Nagarkoti.