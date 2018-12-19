close
Wed Dec 19, 2018
Pakistan

December 19, 2018

Breaking stereotypes: Lady Moharrar Anam makes Rawalpindi police proud

RAWALPINDI: Anam is a lady Moharrar who is breaking all sorts of stereotypes while performing her duty.

According to a tweet posted by Rawalpindi police, Anam rides a bike to work everyday and diligently performs her duty.

She is one of few lady Moharrars in the district.

“Rawalpindi police is proud of Anam and all the other female members of our force who are contributing positively to the society,” the police Twitter handle said.


