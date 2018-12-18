Deepika Padukone answers why ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor skipper her wedding reception

MUMBAI: Indian actor Deepika Padukone who married to Ranveer Singh in Italy last month, has responded to questions regarding absence of her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor from her wedding reception.



Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding reception wasn’t attended by Ranbir Kapoor.

Deepika and Ranveer’s two wedding receptions had everyone from Amitabh Bachchan with family, to Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan among others. Conspicuous by their absence were Ranbir as well as girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

While an online portal later reported that the two actors were busy with shooting of their upcoming film Brahmastra, Deepika has now said, “We’ve not spoken. I mean, we spoke before the reception but we have not spoken after. But, that’s him. I’m not surprised at all. But, that’s the relationship we share and that’s the beauty of that relationship; so much is said without saying much at all.”

To a question, she said the choice of Italy for wedding was due to privacy.

“We announced everything, we announced (wedding dates) a month before we got married and I’d anyway taken this year off as I needed to replenish emotionally, so it all just worked out. Why outside of India, because privacy was very important for us and somehow when we went around, that place just felt correct.”