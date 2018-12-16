close
Sun Dec 16, 2018
World

Web Desk
December 16, 2018

Isha Ambani looks stunning in Ami Patel’s designed ‘Sabysachi' lehenga

World

Web Desk
Sun, Dec, 18

MUMBAI: The details from the multi-billion rupee wedding of Indian industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha are still coming through.

According to media reports, the bride looked stunning in a custom velvet lehenga styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel.

The outfit was from Sabyasachi's zardosi revival series and was embroidered wirh in dabka, bullion, silver and salma-sitara. Mukesh and wife Nita Ambani also wore the designer’s creations.

The bride looked gorgeous in Sabyasachi lehenga she wore at the reception hosted for the larger Reliance family.

Days of pre-wedding festivities at a sprawling palace in Udaipur in the desert state of Rajasthan included a concert by Beyonce, purportedly the bride’s favourite singer.

Attendees included Hillary Clinton, former US Secretary of State John Kerry and dozens of Bollywood stars including Salman Khan and Aamir Khan as well as cricket superstar Sachin Tendulkar.


Wednesday’s actual wedding was a more private affair with around 600 close friends and family graced the event at the Ambanis’ home. The south Mumbai residence is called Antilia and reportedly cost over $1 billion when it was completed in 2010.

Indian newspapers have been abuzz with speculation about the total cost of the wedding. Conservative estimates have put it around $15 million while others insist $100 million is closer to the truth.

View this post on Instagram

Mukesh Ambani wears a custom ivory raw silk sherwani, hand-embroidered with resham and zari and adorned with Bengal tiger buttons in gold, encircled with Japanese cultured pearls for the larger Reliance family reception. Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani Piramal (@_iiishmagish) wear custom velvet lehengas from our zardosi revival series in silver, salma-sitara, dabka and bullion; keeping traditions of yore alive in their purist form. Photo Courtesy: Tarun Vishwa #TarunVishwa Wardrobe by @stylebyami Makeup for Isha Ambani Piramal: @vardannayak Makeup for Nita Ambani: @mickeycontractor Hair for Isha Ambani Piramal: @pompyhans Hair for Nita Ambani: @sangeetahairartist #Sabyasachi #MukeshAmbani #NitaAmbani #IshaAmbani #IshaAmbaniPiramal #TheWorldOfSabyasachi

A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on


Ambani, 27 and Piramal, 33 got engaged at Lake Como in Italy in September and the high-profile wedding brings together two of India’s biggest industrialist families.

Mukesh Ambani is the chairman of oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries. He is worth more than $47 billion and recently overtook China’s Jack Ma as Asia’s wealthiest man.

