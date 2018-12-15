Zayn Malik releases dreamy new album ‘Icarus Falls’

Singer and songwriter Zayn Malik has finally dropped his new, long-awaited second solo album titled 'Icarus falls', which is now available to stream and download.



As soon the No Candle No Light singer took to social media announcing the release of his new album, his fans went gaga over the lengthy 27 songs record album, which has been breaking the internet.

Zayn's 'Icarus falls' seemed to be a big hit as his lovers and music fanatics have been constantly tweeting about the album and one song in particular 'There You Are'. Netizens can't help but associate the song with the love of Zayn's life. While the song will definitely leave you humming.

Zayn’s new album is the follow-up to the 25 year old's debut Mind of Mine, which came out in 2016. As soon as the album hits out, fans are obviously very excited and immediately responded to the newly released Icarus Falls.



Earlier, Zayn threw the pre-release celebration of the new album, holding an Icarus Falls Party for his fans and family members in New York City. Zayn was joined in with his mother Tricia Malik as well as sister Waliyah Malik.



After two beautiful years of understanding, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's sudden break-up had left fans all over heartbroken. But after being spotted kissing on the streets on New York, ZiGi are undoubtedly one of the cutest couples.



Zayn appears to be referencing his struggles with fame and anxiety following his departure from One Direction and consequent solo career. In Greek mythology, Icarus escaped prison by crafting a pair of wings made from features and wax. However, he flew too close to the sun, so the wax melted, and he plummeted to his death.

