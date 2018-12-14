Shehbaz Sharif allowed to meet family on Saturday

LAHORE: Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif was permitted by prison officials to meet his family on Saturday.

Reports citing sources revealed that upon the request of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader’s family, jail officials allowed the meeting to be scheduled tomorrow afternoon at the Minister’s enclave sub-jail.

Earlier, the former ousted premier, Nawaz Sharif had also met with Shehbaz at the same location for more than hour during which the present situation of the country as well as future plans were discussed.

On October 5, Shehbaz was taken into custody in association to the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case and is presently on transit remand in the federal capital to be present at the National Assembly session.