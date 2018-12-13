'Marvel's The Punisher' Season 2 Coming To Netflix in January

Netflix released a first look of Frank Castle from the second season of The Punisher, which is scheduled to be released in January 2019.



The footage shows Frank Castle riding into a vehicle in a very dramatic fashion.

Netflix has already cancelled further installations of Luke Cage, Daredevil and Iron Fist in recent months so the only remaining shows in Marvel’s and Netflix partnership are The Punisher and Jessica Jones.

As the Disney’s upcoming streaming service will be releasing next year, it is speculated that the remaining Marvel’s shows will also be ending soon.

The rest of the Netflix’s line-up in January proves that the upcoming year will be a treat for its audiences. The returning shows include A Series Of Unfortunate Events, Star Trek: Discovery, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, amongst others.