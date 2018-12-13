Supreme Court orders private schools to cut fees by 20 percent

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday ordered private schools to cut their fees by Rs20 percent and return the 50 percent of the amount they receive during the summer vacations.

According to Geo News, a three-judge bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar during the hearing of the case pertaining to increase in school fees gave interim orders.

Lawyers for the private schools, Deputy Auditor General and Federal Broad of Revenue (FBR) Chairman also appeared before the bench.

At the on set of the hearing, the CJ remarked that the Supreme Court was not bound by decisions of high courts.

He said the apex court be informed about how a significant cut in fees could be made.

"Court itself will decide will be appropriate cut in fee,". he said.

A lawyer for Beacon House told the bench that private schools' fee structure and annual increase differ from each other.

He said former Punjab Education Minister had asked for legislation regarding 10 percent annual fee but Rana Mashood was able to get approval for eight percent only.

When a lawyer for another private school said the schools were ready to cut eight percent fee, the CJ said eight percent decrease would be insignificant.

Justice Ejazul Ahsan said schools gave wrong statistics in audit reports.

The CJ said results could be different if the court orders audit of 20 years.