Biker dies after getting in a road accident with Bollywood actor Zarine Khan

A man on a scooter died after crashing into Bollywood actor Zarine Khan’s car in Goa on Wednesday.

According to ANI, the bike crashed into the actor’s vehicle from behind in Goa’s Anjuna area, subsequent to which the biker lost his life.

It was further revealed that the deceased man identified as 31-year-old Nitesh Goral, a resident of Mapusa, had fallen off the bike and endured head injuries after which he was moved to the area’s Asilo Hospital where he passed away.

While the Housefull 2 actor was present in the vehicle, her driver Ali Abbas was behind the steering wheels when the incident unfolded.

As per reports by the police from the Anjuna police station, the matter is presently under thorough investigation.

The 31-year-old Veer star had recently made headlines after she filed a case against her former manager for sending her objectionable messages.