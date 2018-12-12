UK´s May tells party she plans to quit before 2022 election: MP

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May told her MPs Wednesday she plans to quit before the 2022 election, as she seeks their support in a confidence vote, a lawmaker said.
"She said she does not intend to lead the 2022 election," Conservative MP Alec Shelbrooke told journalists after the closed-door meeting, confirming other reports.
