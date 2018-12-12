close
Wed Dec 12, 2018
World

AFP
December 12, 2018

UK´s May tells party she plans to quit before 2022 election: MP

World

AFP
Wed, Dec, 18

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May told her MPs Wednesday she plans to quit before the 2022 election, as she seeks their support in a confidence vote, a lawmaker said.

"She said she does not intend to lead the 2022 election," Conservative MP Alec Shelbrooke told journalists after the closed-door meeting, confirming other reports.

