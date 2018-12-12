PM Youth Programme to launch National Job Portal and Mobile App

ISLAMABAD: Special assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar, held a meeting with Dr Nasir Khan, Executive Director National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) for a detailed briefing on the development of National Job Portal and a mobile app to connect certified skilled manpower with the potential employers in the country.



The National Job Portal would serve as a one-stop data bank for employment in order to bridge the void between demand and supply sides, said a press release.

On demand side, the portal would link all major local and international job providers like government departments, Chambers of Commerce and Industries, CPEC Centre of Excellence, Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), and Pakistan Overseas Employment Promoters Association (POEPA).

On supply side, it would collect data of all certified professionals and graduates of technical and vocational training institutes from Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC), Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) and all provincial TEVTAs and Training bodies across the country.

In this way the portal would help to connect job seekers with the job providers relevant to their education and skills both in the local and international labor market.

Besides this, National Job Portal Mobile App would be a GPS-based platform for hiring the services of certified skilled workforce like electrician, plumber, wielder, carpenter, AC technician, painter, mason, cook, car mechanic, motor cycle mechanic, computer technician and tailor etc.

Muhammad Usman Dar appreciated the efforts of National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) in that regard, and hoped that this revolutionary initiative of the government would greatly benefit both the job seekers and the job providers.