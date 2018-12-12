Malaysian First lady recounts the times she held hands with Pakistan's Imran, Russia's Putin

Malaysian First Lady Dr Siti Hamash put a smile on people's faces by asking Prime Minister Imran Khan whether she can hold his hand during a photo session at the end of latter's visit to Malaysia.

She recently spoke about the cute gesture and made the people burst with laughter when she jokingly asked the audience if they were envious.

Siti Hasmah said that they posed for photographs after the lunch with Imran Khan who was accompanied by his wife.

"Mahathir asked to arrange for a picture-taking session. You know what happened. At that point, he was about to leave. So we took our positions. I asked him if I could take his hand. He said yes," Siti Hasmah said.

She said that Imran Khan is just like her son and he calls her Mom due to which she held his hand



"So I took his hand. Why I did that is because he is another illustrious son who came to our humble home. So what is wrong with that? Why are you jealous?" she asked again?

The first lady said before the Pakistani leader, she held hand of Russian strongman Vladimir Putin when he visited Malaysia despite their family being in political obscurity.

"My daughter-in-law saw the reports online and she teased me that she was 'ashamed' of me flirting with Putin," she said and sending the audience into fit of laughter.

"Putin was one of the lustrous leaders who came to our humble house during an official visit to Kuala Lumpur during the 10 years when we were sidelined and not invited to many functions. He came to our house on his way back to the airport," she said.

Dr Siti Hasmah also told the audience about her poor eyesight and recalled one incident where she mistakenly held another man's hand instead of her husband's.

She said, "I was so ashamed. I scolded my husband and told him 'this is what happens when you are not beside me'."

