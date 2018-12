Asif Zardari condoles death of filmmaker Aslam Bhatti

KARACHI: Former President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday condoled the death of renowned filmmaker Aslam Bhatti.



According to a press release issued by PPP media, the PPP co-chairman visited the residence of late Aslam Bhatti and offered condolences to his son Hussain Bhatti in Malir on Tuesday.