Priyanka-Nick's 7-tier wedding cake adorns lavish multi-day ceremony

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas married in a lavish multi-day celebration, which began on Friday 30 November at the majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas took to Instagram to share a photo of their extremely decadent towering wedding cake with a caption 'One week ago today', it was part of the reception following their Christian marriage service officiated by Nick's dad who is a pastor.



The design of 7-tier wedding cake was inspired by the art deco architecture of the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur where the marriage was held.

The image shared to his Instagram displays the newly-wed couple slicing into the edifice using a ceremonial sword.

The couple held two ceremonies - Hindu and Christian. Extravaganza began on Friday 30 November, with the mehendi ceremony, an important Hindu wedding ritual in which henna designs are applied to the bride’s hands and feet, together with the sangeet, a celebration of singing, dancing and music.



