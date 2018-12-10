73 engineers from Sindh return after completing training in China

HYDERABAD: A group of 73 engineers who were sent to China for training in operation and management of coal power plant have returned after completing their six-month training.

The move [to send them China for training] aimed to create highly skilled human resource from Tharparkar and other districts of Sindh.

Confirming their return to homeland from China, an official of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) and Engro Powergen Thar Limited (EPTL) said that the engineers would take over operation and maintenance of newly built 660 megawatt power plant of EPTL at Thar Coal Block II.

Three women were also among those 73 engineers who have were sent to China under the Thar Project and they received training at Yunnan Xunjiansi and Xinjyi power plants. The most of them were from Tharparkar and Umerkot districts.