Parts of Karachi receive rain

Overcast weather in Karachi on Sunday brought the mercury down with Met office predicting showers in the metropolis for Sunday and Monday.



Different parts of the city are reported to have received light rain , with people taking to social media to share the videos .

According to Met Office, Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Makran, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Sargodha, Gujranwala Division, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan may receive scattered rain.

It has also forecast snowfall on mountains during the next 24 hours.