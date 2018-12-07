China will continue its efforts to bring more investment in Pakistan: Chinese envoy

Islamabad: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing has said that Chinese government would continue its efforts to bring more investment in Pakistan.



The ambassador desired to further expand the range of economic cooperation between China and Pakistan.

The Chinese envoy met State Minister for Communications and Postal Services Mr. Murad Saeed at Ministry of Communications here on Friday.

Murad Saeed has said that the Present Government will realize China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects on priority basis.

“Pak-China Friendship is higher than the Himalayas. Both countries are bound in diplomatic, political social and economic relations spreading over decades which are constantly gaining strength with the passage of time.”

China Pakistan Economic Corridor has further strengthened this friendship.

Murad Saeed further stated that present government is under taking pragmatic measures to boost economy of the country. “CPEC is the outcome of Pak-China friendly relations.”

He said, government of Pakistan is fully committed to the development of this economic corridor.

“CPEC is a symbol of Pakistan and China’s time tested economic and strategic partnership. This project promises opportunities for the people of Pakistan and the entire region as well,” he added.

Secretary Communications Mr. Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Chairman NHA Mr. Jawwad Rafique Malik, Senior Joint Secretary Mr. Altaf Asghar and senior officials of Ministry of Communications and National Highway Authority were also present there.