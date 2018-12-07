Usman Dar and German envoy discuss exploring avenues for Pakistani workforce

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar and German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler Friday discussed ways to explore possible avenues for high-skilled Pakistani workforce in the German labor market.

Muhammad Usman Dar appreciated the German proposal to attract high-skilled migrant workers in large quantity from Pakistan.

He expressed his government’s strong commitment to invest in human resource development as per need of the German labor market in order to grab maximum share of the German market for Pakistani youth, said a press release issued here.

Pakistan is one of the youngest countries in the world, and second youngest in South Asia after Afghanistan. Out of its total population of around 214 million, 64% is below the age of 30.

Usman Dar expressed a firm belief in the huge potential of Pakistani youth as the PTI Government accorded top priority to its empowerment through education, employment and engagement.

Muhammad Usman Dar thanked the German Ambassador for his country’s offer to modernize Pakistan’s Technical Education and Vocational Training (TEVT) sector through technical intervention of GIZ, in order to make Pakistani skilled workforce competitive in the international labor market.