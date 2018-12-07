Pictures from Mars: NASA's InSight carries names of 2.4 million people

NASA's InSight spacecraft continues that landed on Mars on November 28 continues to send pictures from the Red Planet.

The lander acquires the pictures using its robotic arm-mounted Instrument Deployment Camera (IDC).

The Raw images from Mars are being shared on a Twitter account created by the name of NASA InSight with interesting captions.

A recent picture from Mars accompanied an interesting caption about two tiny chips containing the names of more than 2.4 million people who signed up to fly with InSight

Another picture shows solar panel of the Mars lander .



The latest pictures shared the information that spacecraft is about to start its work.

"Now that I’ve got my arm out, I can start making a detailed 3D map of my workspace, the area right in front of me where I’ll place my instruments," read a caption.

Insight is the NASA's eight successful landing on Mars aimed at listening for quakes and tremors as a way to unveil the Red Planet´s inner mysteries, how it formed billions of years ago and, by extension, how other rocky planets like Earth took shape.



