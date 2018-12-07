close
Fri Dec 07, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sci-Tech

Web Desk
December 7, 2018

Pictures from Mars: NASA's InSight carries names of 2.4 million people

Sci-Tech

Web Desk
Fri, Dec, 18

NASA's InSight spacecraft continues  that landed on  Mars on November 28 continues to send  pictures from the Red Planet.

The lander acquires the pictures  using its robotic arm-mounted  Instrument Deployment Camera (IDC).

The Raw images from Mars are being shared on a Twitter account created by the name of NASA InSight  with interesting captions.

A recent picture from Mars accompanied an interesting caption about    two tiny chips  containing the names of more than 2.4 million people who signed up to fly with InSight   

 Another picture shows  solar panel of  the Mars lander .

 The latest  pictures shared the information that spacecraft is  about to start its work.

"Now that I’ve got my arm out, I can start making a detailed 3D map of my workspace, the area right in front of me where I’ll place my instruments," read a caption.

Insight is the NASA's eight successful landing on Mars aimed at listening for quakes and tremors as a way to unveil the Red Planet´s inner mysteries, how it formed billions of years ago and, by extension, how other rocky planets like Earth took shape.


Latest News

More From Sci-Tech