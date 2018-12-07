Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh win hearts with their dancing skills: WATCH





MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan inspired the fans with her dancing skills, looking confidant while matching steps with a seasoned Ranveer Singh on a romantic dance number of his upcoming film Simmba.



The song, which is out, is a remix version of the ‘90s hit number Aankh Maarey, set in a circus-like atmosphere with motor cyclists showing their biking skills, fireworks and torches glow in the background along with a jazzy array of lights as the lead pair make an entry.

Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, set in the backdrop of the 2013 Uttarakhand floods, the film stars Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role.

.

