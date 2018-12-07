close
Thu Dec 06, 2018
World

Web Desk
December 7, 2018

Mika Singh detained in Dubai over sexual harassment charges

World

Web Desk
Fri, Dec, 18

DUBAI: Indian Singer Mika Singh has reportedly been detained in United Arab Emirates (UAE) after a girl complained against him for alleged harassment.

According to reports, the singer was questioned by the police as a 17-year-old Brazilian girl had accused Mika Singh of sending her an inappropriate picture.  

The singer was reportedly detained in wee hours on  Thursday  from Bur Dubai. It is learnt that Mika had gone to Dubai to perform at a Bollywood event.

Earlier this week,  Mika  had  shared a video from Dubai. “Hey Dubai.. I’m in your city and it’s the 1st time I’m here to attend the most popular awards the Masala Awards. See you tonight!” he wrote in the caption.



