Thu Dec 06, 2018
World

Web Desk
December 6, 2018

Watch three years old little monk’s kung fu talent

BEIJING: The video of three-year-old monk practicing martial arts has gone viral on social media.

The video of little Shaolin monk with remarkable martial arts talent was shared by China Daily.

The video has recently gone viral.

The 3-year-old, nicknamed "Little Stone", began practicing martial arts, or kung fu, in March  in Central China’s Henan Province.

The little boy studies very hard and practices five hours a day.

