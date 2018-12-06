Mahira Khan, the fourth sexiest woman in Asia: UK poll

Pakistan’s beauty queen Mahira Khan after making hearts swoon in her country, is captivating the hearts of her international audience as well, as she scores the fourth spot Eastern Eye’s Sexiest Asian Woman 2018 list.

The Raees starlet who got her hands on the fifth spot last year expressed gratitude to her fans and well-wishers for the perpetual support.

“I am grateful to be part of this list once again. My fans are my strength so thank you to them. I think personally sexy is what sexy does and I hope to continue to work hard at what I do with as much as passion as I have been from the start,” she stated.

On the other hand, another radiating star in the Pakistan showbiz scene, Sanam Saeed, also bagged the 19th spot on the list for “pushing the creative boundaries in Pakistan and regularly speaking about a wide array of important social issues including women’s empowerment.”

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone headed the list followed by another global megastar Priyanka Chopra while the third went to Indian TV star Nia Sharma.

