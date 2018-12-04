Karachi likely to host five PSL matches including final

KARACHI: Cricket authorities are considering holding more matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Pakistan as part of their efforts to pave the way for resumption of international cricket in the country.

Quoting unnamed sources, Geo News on Tuesday reported that of the eight matches that the cricket board intends to hold in Pakistan, Karachi is expected to host five including the final of the T20 league.

Three matches would be held in the Lahore's Qaddafi cricket Stadium, the sources said.

"Aim of Holding more matches in Karachi is to address concern of international cricketers," said an official.