close
Tue Dec 04, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
December 4, 2018

Karachi likely to host five PSL matches including final

Sports

Web Desk
Tue, Dec, 18

KARACHI: Cricket authorities are considering holding more matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Pakistan as part of their efforts to pave the way for resumption of international cricket in the country.

Quoting unnamed sources, Geo News on Tuesday reported that of the eight matches that the cricket board intends to hold in Pakistan, Karachi is expected to host five including the final of the T20 league.

Three matches would be held in the Lahore's Qaddafi cricket Stadium, the sources said.

"Aim of Holding more matches in Karachi is to address concern of international cricketers," said an official.

Latest News

More From Sports