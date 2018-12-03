'Want to explore different things till I’m 70', says Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena who has been doing films that are completely different from each other to redefining professionalism for working mothers to trying her skills at a radio show, does not want to stop there and would like to keep exploring different things till she turns 70.



Kareena Kapoor who made her debut in 2000 with the film Refugee, told IANS, “The idea today is only about content — and being a part of good content, whether it is the web, cinema, stage or radio. I think today artists and actors are all about supporting content. I am just happy that I have got to try my hand… It’s the first time for me. So, let’s see… I would like to try different things till probably I am 70.”

Kareena launched her radio show titled What Women Want with Kareena Kapoor Khan on Ishq 104.8 FM last month.

The 38-year-old actress who married actor Saif Ali Khan in 2012, also praised digital platforms and added: “I am glad all this is opening up for us.” She added: “The content in cinema and different platforms is changing. There are so many options to do what you want in today’s time and I think it’s the best time to be an actor.”

The Veere Di Wedding actor is doing voice-over for the character of hypnotic python Kaa in the hindi version of Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, says it is an absolute honour.

Kareena who is excited to be a part of this eternal classic, says: “Mowgli was one of the closest characters to my heart because his journey has been very interesting…. The journey of (his) self-discovery is something every young adult gets attracted to.”

“When he turns 13, he will be there watching it with me… But that is why I couldn’t say no”, Kareena says as she is also excited to share the movie with her two-year-old son.

Talking about Kaa, she said: “She (Kaa) is quite a seductress. Dubbing for it was quite unique… She had to sound hypnotic… I have not played a character like that. In most of the movies, you have seen me playing a girl-next-door or a homemaker, but to play this seductress of the jungle was super fun.”

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle is going to have a global release on the Netflix on December 7.