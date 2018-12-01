Tributes for former US president George H.W. Bush

Tributes have poured for former US president George H.W. Bush following his death on Friday at the age of 94.

Here are excerpts of messages from the worlds of politics, business and Hollywood:

- ´Best dad´ -





"George H.W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for."

-- his son, former president George W. Bush





- ´Faith, family and country´ -

"Through his essential authenticity, disarming wit, and unwavering commitment to faith, family, and country, President Bush inspired generations of his fellow Americans to public service."

-- US President Donald Trump





- An unlikely friendship -





"I am profoundly grateful for every minute I spent with President Bush and will always hold our friendship as one of my life´s greatest gifts."

-- former US president Bill Clinton, who defeated Bush in the 1992 election





- ´Noble, joyous calling´ -





"George H.W. Bush´s life is a testament to the notion that public service is a noble, joyous calling. (...) It´s a legacy of service that may never be matched, even though he´d want all of us to try."

-- former US president Barack Obama





- ´Purposeful´ life -





"George H.W. Bush lived a life that was purposeful, and extraordinarily rewarding -- for our nation, and for our world."

-- former president Richard Nixon´s daughters, Tricia Nixon Cox and Julie Nixon Eisenhower





- ´One last flight´ -

"President Bush has left us for one last flight but his destination isn´t unknown. He´s flying into the arms of the love of his life, Barbara."

-- Hollywood action hero and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger





- Lone Star State hero -





"Texas mourns the loss of one of our greatest Presidents. George H.W. Bush was an American hero and icon, he was a friend to all he met, he embodied class and dignity."

-- Texas Governor Greg Abbott





- ´Great American´ -

"We have lost a great American. Service defined President George H.W. Bush´s life, and he taught all of us about leadership, sacrifice and decency."

-- Apple CEO Tim Cook