'Cosmos' host Neil deGrasse Tyson accused of sexual misconduct

Fox and National Geographic Network launched a probe on Thursday against acclaimed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson after multiple claims of sexual harassment against him, came afloat.

According to a report by Patheos.com, the science communicator landed in hot waters after two women came forth alleging that his conduct with them had been sexually inappropriate.

The host of the renowned show ‘Cosmos’ has yet to address the allegations whereas the producers of the show have issued a statement saying: “The credo at the heart of ‘Cosmos’ is to follow the evidence wherever it leads. The producers of ‘Cosmos’ can do no less in this situation.”

They had gone on to comment that a comprehensive investigation will be launched into the matter while, on the other hand Fox and National Geographic revealed on Friday that the accusations were presently under review.

“We have only just become aware of the recent allegations regarding Neil deGrasse Tyson. We take these matters very seriously and we are reviewing the recent reports,” said Fox in a statement.