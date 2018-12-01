close
Sat Dec 01, 2018
December 1, 2018

American blind girl ties knot with Pak impaired cricketer Mujeebur Rehman

LAHORE: Pakistani visually impaired cricketer Mujeebur Rehman has tied knot with  American blind girl Brittney Montgomery  in Bahawalpur.

As per details, Brittney, the American national,  embraced Islam two years ago after becoming a friend of the visually impaired sportsman on the popular social media platform Facebook. She travelled to Pakistan on Wednesday and married Mujeeb on Thursday in Bahawalpur.

 The Bahawalpur born cricketer is a fast bowler and has played crucial roles in several victories for the Bahawalpur Blind Cricket Team.

Pakistan Blind Council’s spokesperson said: “This time instead of winning a cricket match, Mujeeb won the heart of an American girl,” he added.

