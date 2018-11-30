Zayn Malik’s second album ‘Icarus Falls’ to release on December 14

British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik revealed the title of his second album ‘Icarus Falls’ along with its release date, 14 December. The singer also dropped a new track from his upcoming album called ‘Rainberry’.

It’s been a treat for Malik’s fans as he finally drops the name of his second album with its release date plus a new tune from the upcoming album on Thursday.

The 25 years old singer has been teasing this album by slowly releasing songs from the album like, ‘Let Me’, ‘Sour Diesel’, ‘Entertainer’, ‘No Candle No Light (feat. Nicki Minaj)’, ‘Fingers’ and ‘Too Much (feat. Timbaland)’

He also dropped a new seventh song called ‘Rainberry’. The album will include a total of 27 songs.

This will be Zayn’s second album after parting ways with ‘One Direction’. His debut album ‘Mind of Mine’ topped the charts on its release.



