Marvel fans gets angry after Netflix cancels ‘Daredevil’

Netflix cancelled the hit Marvel series ‘Daredevil’ after its three seasons which caused fans all across the world heartbroken and furious.

In a recent interview with online newspaper Deadline, Netflix issued a statement that, “Marvel’s Daredevil will not return for a fourth season on Netflix. We are tremendously proud of the show’s last and final season and although it’s painful for the fans, we feel it best to close this chapter on a high note”.

"We’re thankful to our partners at Marvel, show runner Erik Oleson, the show’s writers, stellar crew and incredible cast including Charlie Cox as Daredevil himself, and we’re grateful to the fans who have supported the show over the years." they added.

Some of the cast members also bid farewell to the series through their twitter accounts.

Deborah Ann Woll, who played Karen Page, wrote, "I’m so sad that we won’t be continuing this story. Mostly I’ll miss seeing the friends I’ve made everyday. Thank you to every person who contributed to this series over the years."

Other than her, Jay Ali, who played the role of FBI agent Rahul "Ray" Nadeem said, "So Sad to hear the end of @Daredevil. I was so lucky and fortunate to be a part of this amazing show and work with such an amazing cast and crew. An experience I will never forget. Thank you for all the love and support from the fans. You are the best. Until next time."

Amy Rutberg, played the role of Marci Stahl wrote, “Heartbroken and surprised. But what a helluva way to go out! Thank you @stevendeknight and @erikoleson . I will miss Marci terribly but so proud to have played in your world.”

As the news of series getting cancelled surfaced the fans all across the globe were shocked and heartbroken but mainly angry at the streaming service.

Here are some of the reactions,

“@Netflix cancelled Daredevil....”

“I can not believe that after a successful season Daredevil was cancel!! #RENEWDAREDEVIL”



“Seriously @netflix The only great show you have, and you cancel Daredevil.”







