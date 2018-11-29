Akshay Kumar, Rajnikanth's '2.0' releases worldwide, including Pakistan

One of the highly anticipated movies to come out this year, Akshay Kumar and Rajnikanth’s futuristic sci-fi film ‘2.0’ was released today (Thursday) in countries across the globe including Pakistan.

The film received a clean chit from the Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC) which cleared the movie to be showcased in cinemas across Pakistan.

The movie that is a sequel to previously released famed movie Enthiran is touted as the move expensive movie to come out of Bollywood till date.

2.0 has opened to mixed reviews. The audience, it seems, has enjoyed watching the first half of the movie, however has stated that the latter half is underwhelming.

Directed by Shankar, the movie features Akshay Kumar in a villainous role and Amy Jackson as a domestic female robot.

According to NDTV, 2.0 would have been regarded as an improved, stronger version of its predecessor had the plot been a tad more convincing.

Nonetheless, the critics have an opinion that 2.0 is worth all the money that has gone into its making.

The first day collection of the movie will determine if the move holds strong at the box office or fades away like Thugs of Hindostan.



