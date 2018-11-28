Arjun Kapoor concerned as sister Anshula receives rape threats, lashes out at trolls

After the untimely demise of Sridevi, the Kapoor family came together and stood alongside each other in the pressing times.

Boney Kapoor’s children Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor from his first wife lent support to their half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor after which they all developed a strong bond.

Recently, after Arjun Kapoor made an appearance with Janhvi on famed talk show Koffee with Karan, the actor revealed that his sister Anshula Kapoor was subjected to extreme criticism and trolling over a non issue that escalated into something so big that his sister started to get rape threats.

It all started with one segment of the show, where Janhvi and Arjun had to call up a family member and make them say, “Hey Karan, it’s me!”.

Janhvi called Anshula and Arjun called dad Boney Kapoor. However, Arjun tricked Anshula into not speaking the magical words by saying he wouldn’t return home tonight is she does. Amidst all the conversation, Anshula who was unable to hear Janhvi failed to do the needless. On the other hand, Boney Kapoor ended up saying what he was required to.

This caught the attention of trolls who hurled all kinds of abuses Anshula’s way. Arjun took to Twitter to raise concern over the matter lashing out at the trolls for targeting his sister, “Something I assumed was an absolute non issue on Koffee with Karan has escalated into @anshulakapoor being abused & I can't be bothered by protocol anymore. F**k all those trolls who wish harm to my sister. I hope ur mom or sister never have to go thru what u have put us thru (sic)," he wrote.

A very concerned Janhvi spoke at the Facebook’s #SocialForGood Live-Athon that Anshula since the episode has been getting rape threats over this “silly” thing.

She said, “You want to protect the people in your life. Like, for example, my sister actually just recently got trolled on social media. She did something silly on Koffee With Karan and started getting, like, rape threats and stuff. And it was just weird to me.”

As people are faceless on social media, they feel they can have opinions that sometimes cross a moral line. So when I put stuff that's personal up on social media, I do think of that too. I feel protective towards them... what people might say about them or about my equation with them. You tend to be guarded," Janhvi added.