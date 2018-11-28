IDEAS 2018: Live traffic updates

Karachi is hosting the 10th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2018 inaugurated on Tuesday by President Arif Alvi.

The police have issued a plan ahead of the inauguration for smooth traffic flow.



Under the plan, traffic from Hassan Square to the National Stadium has been suspended from 7:00 am.

The roads from Dalmia to Karsaz and New Town are open but the Hassan Square Flyover is closed.

Traffic coming from Liaquatabad is being diverted towards University Road. To avoid traffic, you can use Sharae Pakistan, Sharae Faisal, Rashid Minhas Road and Shaheed-e-Millat.

Heavy traffic will not be allowed to use the road from Nipa to Millennium Mall and Karsaz to Hassan Square.

Parking around the Expo Centre is not allowed and residents of the area will only be allowed to enter by showing their ID cards.

Over 300 traffic policemen have been deployed during the expo. According to the police, University Road will be open for traffic throughout the four-day exhibition.





