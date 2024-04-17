Is Karachi going to receive UAE-like heavy rainfall?

(Left) Insulated refrigerated truck partially submerges in rainwater in Karachi on July 7, 2022. A taxi drives through a flooded street following heavy rains in Dubai early on April 17, 2024. — Online

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has auspicated heavy rains and thunderstorms from April 16 night to April 19 in different parts of the country, including the port city of Karachi, after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) witnessed heaviest rainfall on record in 75 years.

A strong westerly weather system entered the country via Balochistan led to heavy rainfall in the coastal areas of Makran after the Gulf states, according to the weather experts.

They also forecast that affects of the system would emerge in Karachi and rural Sindh after Wednesday evening, however, it would not be as strong as it brought wrecking downpours in the Gulf states, especially the UAE.

Vehicles drive on a flooded road during torrential rain in the Gulf Emirate of Dubai on April 16, 2024. — AFP

The UAE witnessed the heaviest downpour on record in 75 years, causing severe flooding and disrupted flights operations at one of the world’s busiest airports.

Al Ain, a region known as 'Khatm Al Shakla', witnessed an astonishing 254.8mm of rainfall in less than 24 hours, as reported by meteorological authorities.

Flash flooding in the UAE and its neighbouring Oman claimed at least 20 lives, including one from the former Gulf state in Ras Al Khaimah, as per media reports.

Motorists drive along a flooded street following heavy rains, Dubai, UAE, April 17, 2024. — AFP

The weathermen added that Karachi would receive downpour from 15 to 40 millimetres in the forthcoming spell of rainfall.

Subsequently, the coastal strip of Sindh is expected to receive rainfall with thunderstorms from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday evening while heavy downpour was also predicted in southern and western parts of the province in the next 24 hours.

The PMD, in a weather update, said the westerly wave will extend to the upper parts on April 18.

Latest 3D satellite image issued by Pakistan Meteorological Department on April 17, 2024. — PMD

The parts of Sindh including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Qambar Shahdad Kot, Jamshoro, and Sanghar are expected to receive heavy rainfall from the night of April 17 to April 19 morning.

The Met department advised tourists to avoid unnecessary travelling during the forecast period.

"All concerned authorities are advised to remain “ALERT” and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period."