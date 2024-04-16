'PM Shehbaz siphoning off people's hard-earn money', PTI’s Omar Ayub says on soaring inflation

In view of the skyrocketing inflation, PTI Central General Secretary Omar Ayub Khan has labelled the PML-N-led federal government as pickpocket for allegedly siphoning off people's hard-earn money.



Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, Ayub, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, said: “[Prime Minister] Sehehbaz Sharif is siphoning off money from people’s pocket.”

He slammed the government for its “failure” in providing immediate relief to the inflation-hit masses and said: “Unemployment and inflation are on the rise in the country.”

In his fierce presser, the PTI leader also criticised the Maryam Nawaz-led Punjab government for its popular decision about reducing the price of roti (flat bread made in tandoor) to Rs16, saying that she did not now about the “economy”.

A day earlier, the Punjab government, as part of its efforts to provide relief to inflation-stricken people, reduced the price of roti to Rs16 and naan to Rs20 across the province, amid nanbais’ concerns. They are of the view that they are ready to sell roti at the government rate if they are provided subsidy.

Backing the nanbais’, the PTI leader, while referring to price of wheat flour, said that roti and naan could not be sold at the government’s rate.

The federal government standing on “crutches” brought a tsunami of inflation in the country, he alleged.

Moving on to the alleged rigging in the by-polls, Ayub accused the Punjab’s “corrupt administration” of election manipulation.

“In the by-elections, it was said that Form 45 should not be given to anyone,” he added. Polling stations were being changed to benefit the ruling party in Punjab, the PTI leader claimed.

“Pakistan cannot afford rigging,” he warned.

Talking about the “regime change operation”, Ayub said that former chief of army staff General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, in 2019, had said that they would topple the Imran Khan-led PTI government.

The London plan became operational in 2022,” he added.

To a question, Ayub welcomed the Saudi delegation in the country and said: “PTI will welcome whoever invests in Pakistan.”

A day earlier, a high-level delegation of Saudi Arabia led by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah arrived in Pakistan on a two-day official visit.

The development came after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, during a recent meeting with PM Shehbaz, reaffirmed that Riyadh would never leave Islamabad alone.

He further said that Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar should have issued a statement on Iran-Israel tensions.

The PTI leader also slammed the incumbent government over the lack of healthcare facilities for former first lady Bushra Bibi in the Bani Gala sub-jail.

“Cameras have been installed in Bushra Bibi’s room and washrooms,” he added.

The PTI leader said: “We are patriotic citizens. We have to take Pakistan forward.”