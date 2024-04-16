PTI’s Yasmin Rashid moves election tribunal against Nawaz Sharif’s NA-130 victory

Nawaz Sharif (left) and Dr Yasmin Rashid. — AFP/Facebook/@DrYasmeenRashidOfficial

LAHORE: Jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Dr Yasmin Rashid approached the election tribunal to nullify poll victory of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Rashid filed a petition in the election tribunal against the former premier through her lawyers Ahmed Awais and Rana Mudassar.

She stated in her petition that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) violated the law by issuing the notification of Nawaz’s victory after the February 8 nationwide polls.

The politician from the Imran Khan-founded party had contested the general elections 2024 from the NA-130 (Lahore XIV) constituency which she lost against the PML-N’s top leader who secured 171,024 votes while the former came second with 104,485 votes.

However, the PTI leader claimed that she lost the election as results were manipulated in the favour of the PML-N supremo.

Dr Rashid, who also served as Punjab health minister during former premier Imran Khan’s rule, was jailed like other party leaders in multiple cases related to the May 9 riots that occurred last year in which military installations were targeted by protesters following the PTI founder Khan’s arrest in a graft case.